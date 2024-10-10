Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard sues village trustees, park district over board meeting

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard tried to hold her own meeting at Village Hall on Monday night.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard tried to hold her own meeting at Village Hall on Monday night.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard tried to hold her own meeting at Village Hall on Monday night.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard tried to hold her own meeting at Village Hall on Monday night.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard is suing some village trustees over Monday's meeting.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Henyard, along with trustees Andrew Holmes and Staley Brown, has accused the other trustees of illegally holding the meeting.

The Dolton village administrator and the Dolton Park District are also named in the lawsuit.

On Monday, the majority of trustees held their monthly meeting at the Park District building. The Illinois Attorney General had said village hall cannot legally fit the crowds that are usually at the meetings.

Henyard tried to hold a separate meeting at Village Hall, but she canceled that one and went to the Park District site.

She was booed out of that meeting.

READ MORE | Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard booed out of board meeting after making late appearance

Henyard said she took measures before the meeting to bring Village Hall into compliance, but she has accused other village leaders of not responding.

Henyard is asking a judge to declare Village Hall as the primary site or business and to invalidate any business conducted at Monday's meeting as well as last month's meeting.

ABC7 has reached out to the trustees named in the lawsuit, the village administrator and the Dolton Park District and has not heard back.

SEE ALSO | Las Vegas police close investigation into Andrew Holmes; no charges will be filed