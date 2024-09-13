Dolton school deputy supt. says she's at risk for firing over raising alarm on money mismanagement

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A lawsuit was filed against Dolton West School District 148 and its superintendent by the district's deputy superintendent who said she could be fired for speaking out about possible financial mismanagement.

Deputy Supt. Dr. Sonya Whitaker is fighting for her job. In the lawsuit filed Thursday, she alleges she was placed on unpaid leave after raising concerns about millions of dollars in federal funds she said were mishandled by the superintendent.

"I didn't close my eyes, shut the door, and act like I didn't have concerns. That would've been way too easy," she said.

In the federal lawsuit, Whitaker claims the school board retaliated against her because of her race, placing her on unpaid leave in a public meeting after she said she raised concerns for months to the school board and state school leaders. In question is more than $13 million in federal emergency relief funds she said were mishandled by Superintendent Dr. Kevin Nohelty.

"I did what all my training told me to do. I followed the process, and to have to stand before you, today, is very much a distraction," she said.

"When you take those federal dollars and not apply it to the purposes in which they were given, it hurts children. It hurts families," said Rev. Dr. Janette Wilson, Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Whitaker's attorney said her speaking out should be protected by the Illinois Whistleblower Act.

Whittaker has been the deputy superintendent since 2019 and, according to the lawsuit during her tenure she received "excellent ratings in all evaluated categories."

However, Whitaker alleges she was still given a notice by the school board without due process, accusing her of 20 alleged acts of misconduct, including theft of public property and unlawful harassment, which she denies.

"When we begin to hear from the other side, they are going to try to frame that somehow or another, there's some flaw and Dr. Whittaker's performance or her character that somehow justifies an unjust action," said her attorney S. Todd Yeary.

ABC7 did leave a message for the superintendent, as well as visit his office here in Riverdale, but was told he was not available today for a comment.

The termination hearing is scheduled for later this month and will be closed to the public.

