Illinois domestic violence deaths increased 110% in 2023, report shows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A staggering number of people are losing their lives to domestic violence.

The number has more than doubled in Illinois in 2023, according to one advocacy group.

The revelation is now leading to more support for stricter laws to protect survivors.

Normally the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence doesn't release their annual report until October, but when they noticed that domestic violence homicides increased by 110% in 2023, they told ABC7 they had to take those numbers public.

"This is such a dramatic increase, we felt like we couldn't wait until October," said Vickie Smith, the former CEO of the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Smith said the spike in the state's domestic violence-related deaths is cause for concern.

"When a person begins to take steps related to their safety... that increases the danger that the violence will increase," Smith said.

"The two to three days after someone gets a protective order is an incredibly dangerous time," said Amy Milligan, Director of Domestic Violence Services at Metropolitan Family Services.

Milligan is urging legislators to pass "Karina's Bill." The bill was named after Karina Gonzalez and her 15-year-old daughter, who were shot and killed in Little Village after filing for an order of protection from her husband.

"We're sitting here and debating this bill while families and women and children are dying," Metropolitan Family Services attorney Loren Gutierrez.

"Karina's Bill" would require law enforcement to remove a firearm from a home when a survivor is granted an order of protection. It's something the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence believes can make a difference, especially after the coalition found there were 94 incidents of domestic violence that led to 120 deaths in 2023. Data shows the presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%.

"Domestic violence is something that effects every community no matter your race, your socioeconomic status," Gutierrez said.

MFS said the community can help take pressure off of survivors by believing victims if they come forward, being aware of services within your neighborhood and helping them find a safe place to make phone calls or have conversations on getting help.

"If we can do something to stop that, we need to," Gutierrez said.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, you are urged to call the domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE, or 1-800-799-7233.