Advocates are urging the passing of Karina's bill, named for a woman allegedly killed in a Chicago shooting by her husband in Little Village.

Advocates urge passing of bill named for woman allegedly shot, killed by husband in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Domestic violence and gun violence prevention advocates are urging the passage of a bill that would strengthen state law to protect victims of domestic violence from guns.

The bill is named in honor of Karina Gonzalez, who was killed in July inside her Little Village home, along with her 15-year-old daughter, Daniela.

Authorities say Gonzalez's husband, Jose Alvarez, shot them both.

Two weeks before their deaths, Karina Gonzalez went to police to report abuse, and, soon after, was granted an order of protection. But he was allegedly still in the home, with access to his handgun.

This bill would require law enforcement to remove a firearm from a home when a survivor is granted an order of protection.

"We have to make sure that protection works,"said Amanda Pyron, executive director of The Network. "Karina's bill will clarify and strengthen the law to give law enforcement a clear directive to remove the firearm from when an order of protection is granted with a firearm remedy by a judge. So this isn't something that survivors can do on their own. This is something subject to judicial review, and it needs to be clear guidance."

SEE ALSO: Little Village shooting: Man arrested after wife and teen daughter shot to death, son wounded

Advocates hope to pass the bill during the Illinois General Assembly's fall session, which begins later this month, which is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"Karina's bill will strengthen our laws to make it clear that law enforcement must immediately remove firearms from the home in dangerous domestic violence situations," said state Sen. Celina Villanueva, D-Chicago

Jose Alvarez also shot his 18-year-old son, who was injured but survived.

Alvarez remains behind bars, and is set to appear in court again next month.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood