President-elect Trump plan to use military in mass deportations raising alarm in Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker said it would be uncalled for, possibly unconstitutional

President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plan to declare a national emergency and use the military to deport is raising alarm in Illinois.

President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plan to declare a national emergency and use the military to deport is raising alarm in Illinois.

President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plan to declare a national emergency and use the military to deport is raising alarm in Illinois.

President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plan to declare a national emergency and use the military to deport is raising alarm in Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President-elect Donald Trump's announcement Monday he would declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission is raising alarm bells in Illinois.

In Little Village, there is a looming sense of uncertainty about just what Trump will do with his deportation plans.

"But, imagine this on 26th Street or Michigan Avenue, tanks coming down our streets. This will be the new Tiananmen Square. The fact is this is serious," 22nd Ward Ald. Mike Rodriguez said.

Trump has promised mass deportations many times on the campaign trail, most recently during his rally at Madison Square Garden before the election.

"On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out," Trump said.

But, there are questions about the legality of Trump's plans to use the military.

Gov. JB Pritzker said it would be uncalled for and possibly unconstitutional.

"We, of course, are deeply concerned about, you know, the president of the United States calling out military inside the United States, where people are peaceful, even if there may be people who are undocumented," Pritzker said.

Immigrant advocacy groups in Chicago and across the country are already gearing up for a fight.

The Resurrection Project said it is reminding immigrants lacking permanent legal status about their rights, warning them not to open their doors if someone knocks without a warrant. It also has lawyers on standby.

"I mean, I think we're going to rely on, you know, making sure that any kind of potential lawsuits that could be brought up against the administration for its misuse of and abuse of the military or the National Guard is ready," said Erandira Rendon, VP of Immigrant Justice for the Resurrection Project.

One Constitutional Law expert said the president can, under the Insurrection Act, call out the military to suppress uprisings. But, given the fact that the current immigration situation has been going on for decades, it hardly seems like an emergency.