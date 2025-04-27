Trump giving ABC News 1st broadcast interview at 100 days mark

President Donald Trump is giving the first broadcast interview at the 100 days mark to ABC News.

President Donald Trump is giving the first broadcast interview at the 100 days mark to ABC News.

President Donald Trump is giving the first broadcast interview at the 100 days mark to ABC News.

President Donald Trump is giving the first broadcast interview at the 100 days mark to ABC News.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is planning to sit down with ABC News in the first broadcast interview marking 100 days in office for his second term.

ABC News Senior national correspondent Terry Moran will conduct the interview in the Oval Office, which will air as a primetime special - "President Trump the First 100 Days: The Interview in the Oval Office" - on Tuesday, April 29, at 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT on ABC. The exclusive sit-down will stream on ABC News Live, Hulu and Disney+ later that evening.

Trump has taken action on a number of issues, including immigration, raising tariffs to try to restore the American manufacturing base and trying to broker peace in the three-year Russia-Ukraine war, earning praise from supporters.

But he has come under fire on a number of fronts, including his economic and immigration policies and is locked in a trade war with China.

A new ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll out Sunday indicates that he is under water in a number of areas including his approval rating, which at 39% is the lowest at this juncture of any president in the past 80 years.

In addition, 53% of Americans believe that the economy has gotten worse since he took office -- a key issue that propelled Trump to his historic non-consecutive second term. Seventy-two percent also believe that Trump's policies will likely cause a recession.

Trump has also faced criticism about his administration's attempts to expand the power of the executive, with 64% of Americans saying he has gone too far, according to the poll.