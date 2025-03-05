Chicago-area protests held as Trump delivers address to Congress; local politicians weigh in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump's address to Congress elicited strong reactions across the political spectrum on Tuesday night.

Some local Republicans praised his leadership while Democrats say he continues to further a "billionaire agenda."

As Trump delivered his address, people in Federal Plaza stood in silence in the glow of candlelight.

"We're shining a light because it's tough out there. We know that the government is not standing up for our interests as people," said Common Cause Illinois Executive Director Elizabeth Grossman.

"You cannot just fire federal employees willy-nilly. You can't just fire the air traffic controllers," said League of Women Voters of Chicago Executive Vice President Betty Magness.

The gathering was one of several in the city and suburbs on Tuesday.

Earlier, in Daley Plaza, dozens rallied in the rain, accusing the Trump administration of pursuing an extreme agenda.

"Our democracy is under threat," said 40th Ward Committeeperson Maggie O'Keefe. "As long as I have a platform, as long as I have this community standing with me, we will fight together for our democracy."

But the president's address garnered a different reaction from local Republicans, including GOP Congressman Darin LaHood, who was in the House chamber.

LaHood issued as statement, saying, "Tonight, President Trump laid out an inspiring vision to capitalize on the rapid start of his Administration and work towards renewing the American dream. It is because of Republican leadership in Congress and this Administration that our country is in a much stronger position today than we were a year ago President Trump and House and Senate Republicans are creating opportunities for all Americans. Under Republican leadership, we have seen tremendous investment in our country, bringing high-paying American jobs to our communities. Border crossings have plummeted to record lows. Congressional Republicans are committed to working alongside this administration to secure our border, protect our communities, and lower violent crime rates. While there is still work to be done, I am confident that under President Trump, Republicans will continue to deliver a more prosperous and secure future for our nation."

Palatine Township Republican Committeeman Aaron Del Mar said the president faces headwinds in his defense of tariffs but offered other economic proposals with broader appeal.

"When he started talking about his tax policy, started talking about no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security. I think that's really a bipartisan issue," Del Mar said.

On the other side of the aisle, Illinois Democratic Party Chair Lisa Hernandez blasted the president's tariff and tax policy, saying he "continues to leave work Illinoisans in the dust, while carrying water for corrupt billionaires."