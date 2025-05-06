New York official accused of shooting lost DoorDash driver in the back

ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. -- A New York highway superintendent shot a lost delivery worker in the back Friday night after the driver had stopped at his home to ask for directions, authorities said.

John J. Reilly III, 48, is facing felony assault charges in the shooting of the DoorDash driver, whose GPS was not working and who was having trouble locating a home on Valerie Drive in Chester, according to New York State Police.

The driver had approached several homes trying to make the delivery, when he arrived at Reilly's house about 9:50 p.m. Friday. Reilly told him to get off his property. The driver was trying to leave in his car when Reilly fired at him several times, striking the driver once in the back and leaving him seriously injured, police said. He is expected to survive, according to the Times Union, but police say his injuries could be life-altering.

Family members said the victim, who is 24 years old and from West Africa, had just moved to Middletown, New York a month ago, doesn't speak English, didn't know his way around and had a dead phone.

They said he drove home after the incident because he thought he did something wrong. They said he has a long recovery ahead.

"There's nothing to indicate the victim had any nefarious intentions; he's just out there doing his job, trying to make a food delivery," New York State Police Capt. Joseph Kolek said.

Reilly is the Town of Chester highway superintendent and a federally licensed firearms dealer, according to a state police news release.

Patricia Warmbrand lives across the street.

SEE ALSO: At least 3 killed in shooting at Glendale, Arizona, restaurant: Police

"He's a good person; so, I don't know what happened," Warmbrand said. "It was unfortunate, and we're sorry for the whole situation."

Reilly was arrested on Saturday, and has been charged with assault in the first degree - class B felony; criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree - class C felony; and criminal possession of a firearm - class E felony.

Reilly was arraigned at the Orange County Centralized Arraignment Part and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday in the Town of Chester Court.

The Times Union quoted a statement from Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge.

"We are deeply troubled by what has been reported so far," Holdridge said. "We hope the person who was injured in the incident makes a full and healthy recovery."

DoorDash released a statement promising to work closely with law enforcement.

"No one should ever fear for their safety just for trying to make deliveries in their neighborhood," a spokesperson said. "We're devastated by this senseless act of violence."