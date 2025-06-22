24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
17-year-old boy seriously injured in double shooting in East Chatham: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 22, 2025 7:24PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A double shooting left a teenage boy seriously injured on the city's South Side on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the East Chatham neighborhood's 8000-block of South Ingleside Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were on the sidewalk when someone shot them, police said.

Both victims were struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 17-year-old was in serious condition, and the 18-year-old was in fair condition, police said.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

