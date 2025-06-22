17-year-old boy seriously injured in double shooting in East Chatham: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A double shooting left a teenage boy seriously injured on the city's South Side on Saturday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the East Chatham neighborhood's 8000-block of South Ingleside Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were on the sidewalk when someone shot them, police said.

Both victims were struck in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The 17-year-old was in serious condition, and the 18-year-old was in fair condition, police said.

There is no one in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood