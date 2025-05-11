Man killed in Downers Grove shooting, police say

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot to death in the west suburbs on Saturday evening, police said.

Downers Grove police responded to the 2100-block of Prentiss Drive for a report of a shooting just before 7 p.m.

Two men were involved in an altercation with another man when several shots were fired, police said.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken in critical condition to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said the men involved in the shooting knew each other, and there was no threat to the public.

No one is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Downers Grove police asked anyone with information to call 630-434-5600.

Further information was not immediately available.