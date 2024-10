Car seen doing donuts before police arrived

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of people gathered early Saturday in a possible street takeover in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood.

Video showed the crowd on North Avenue near the Kennedy Expressway.

Drivers could bee seen doing donuts with their vehicles before police arrived.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt or if any arrests were made.

ABC7 is waiting for a report from the Chicago Police Department.