Driver cited after Illinois state trooper killed in Champaign County crash

The Illinois State Police trooper killed in a Champaign County crash has been identified as Corey Thompsen.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver has been cited after an Illinois State Police trooper was killed in a downstate crash on Friday afternoon.

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said the crash happened in Champaign County just before 3:45 p.m.

ISP Trooper Corey S. Thompsen was on-duty, finishing a traffic enforcement detail, Kelly said. He was driving a motorcycle eastbound on East Leverett Road, approaching 1300 E.

A truck was traveling southbound on County Road 1300 E. and stopped at the intersection with Leverett Road. The truck's 32-year-old driver then pulled into the roadway, striking Thompsen's motorcycle.

A witness provided aid until first responders arrived and took Thompsen to a local hospital, where died.

The truck driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way at a Stop Intersection and No Valid Driver's License - Expired Less than 1 Year.

Thompsen was 28 years old and served almost five years as an officer with ISP. He was assigned to the Special Operations Group Fatal Four team.

Thompsen is survived by his wife Chelsea, mother Susan, father Steve and brothers.

"This is a sad moment. We are hurting. Corey's brothers and sisters in motor enforcement, Special Operation Group, Troop 7, patrol, the Zone, Vermilion Metropolitan Enforcement Group, and across ISP are hurting," Kelly said. "Corey's family is hurting badly today. This is the first, and I hope the last, trooper who I personally administered the oath of an ISP officer to that I've lost in a line of duty death. The first and I hope the last Trooper who I've seen at the beginning of their watch and at the end of their watch. I ask for your thoughts, your love, and your prayers and good will for his family and his Illinois State Police family."