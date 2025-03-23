24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver critically injured after crashing into Austin apartment building, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 23, 2025 10:21AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is critically injured after crashing a car into a West Side apartment building early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the crash near Austin and Division in the city's Austin neighborhood just after 1 a.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The 36-year-old woman, who was driving a blue sedan, was taken to the Loyola Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Officer said no one else was injured.

It is unclear what led the woman to crash, but police said citations are pending.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW