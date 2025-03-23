Driver critically injured after crashing into Austin apartment building, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is critically injured after crashing a car into a West Side apartment building early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the crash near Austin and Division in the city's Austin neighborhood just after 1 a.m.

The 36-year-old woman, who was driving a blue sedan, was taken to the Loyola Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Officer said no one else was injured.

It is unclear what led the woman to crash, but police said citations are pending.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.