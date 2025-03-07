Driver arrested after police chase stolen car from Chicago to Livingston County: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The driver of a stolen car has been arrested after leading police on a chase from Chicago to Livingston County on Thursday night, officials said.

Illinois State Police said a trooper was patrolling on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 35th Street just after 11:45 p.m. when they saw a Nissan sedan that had been reported stolen.

The trooper tried to stop the Nissan, but the driver fled, ISP said.

ISP said the Nissan's driver continued fleeing onto Interstate 55 and passed through DuPage, Will, and Grundy counties.

Grundy County sheriff's deputies eventually used spike strips to stop the driver by on Good Farm Road in Dwight.

ISP took the Nissan's driver into custody. The driver was charged with Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Driving Under the Influence, and multiple traffic offenses.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

