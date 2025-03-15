Drone attack warning: Illinois terrorism experts issue risk assessment for potential drone attacks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois terrorism experts have issued a new warning focused on potential drone attacks by lone wolf actors or those affiliated with terrorist organizations.

The note, sent out by the Statewide Terrorism and Intelligence Center, or STIC, was obtained by the ABC7 I-Team. It assesses threats from unmanned aircraft systems that could target vital Illinois infrastructure.

Top of mind for law enforcement across the state is the possibility of serious damage or sensitive information being shared to foreign adversaries.

While there are no known threats to Illinois, according to the report, the assessment is going statewide after a series of recent drone incidents across the county.

"If they're in the wrong hands and they're used maliciously, they can be an incredible threat, because there's really no mechanism in place that I'm aware of to detect them and to stop them," ABC7 Police Affairs Consultant Bill Kusher said. "I mean, we would rely on 911 calls, 'Hey, there's a drone flying here. There's a drone flying there.'"

The report cites a case in Tennessee from 2024, where an operator was federally charged for attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction to destroy an energy facility. According to a federal complaint reviewed by the I-Team, a man is pictured in a skull mask holding one of the pipe bombs authorities said he was preparing to strap on to a drone and fly into a power substation.

"How many ComEd substations do you go past? How many water pumping plants do you go past? How many natural gas pipeline clean out areas do you see if your neighbor the area?" Kushner pointed out. "Those are all soft those are all relatively soft targets. You know, for a drone, you fly it right in with explosives."

SEE ALSO | Ex-Navy sailor pleads guilty in alleged plot to attack Great Lakes Naval Station, downtown Chicago

The warning also highlights the gunman who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump at an outdoor rally, flying a drone over the site a few hours before the event which STIC said may have assisted in the attack.

"It's going to rely on preventive measures," Kushner said. "It's going to rely on public awareness, notifying law enforcement, local law enforcement, or the federal authorities that you know Joe Smith has got a bone to pick with the federal government, and he's going to attack XYZ airport with a drone laden with explosives."

Also in the note are pictures of ISIS affiliated propaganda, one showing drones threatening a sports game in New York in mid-2024.

However, physical harm isn't the only concern. The center is also assessing the likelihood of drones transmitting sensitive information, especially if manufactured by a foreign adversary like China.

And while there are no current known drone threats, Kushner said the comprehensive threat assessment is putting law enforcement on high alert.

"I believe there will be a done attack at some time in the future," Kushner said. "I just hope and pray that people see something, they say something to law enforcement, and that law enforcement can interdict the threat before it actually becomes a reality."

Skylar Phillipi, the man accused in the Tennessee complaint, has pleaded not guilty with a trial scheduled for June of this year.