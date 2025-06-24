Woman accused of driving drunk through scene of deadly Lemont crash, hitting IDOT truck: officials

Two peopled were killed and one was injured in a crash Sunday on I-55 near Lemont Road. All northbound lanes are reopened, Illinois State Police said.

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bolingbrook woman accused of driving drunk through the scene of a deadly crash in Lemont is staying behind bars.

A judge denied 27-year-old Estephany Antunez's pretrial release on Monday.

Prosecutors say she hit an Illinois Department of Transportation truck that was on the scene of Sunday's deadly crash on Interstate 55 near Lemont Road.

They say she blew past closures, hit a worker's truck, and nearly ran over troopers and the bodies of those killed before taking off.

Antunez has been charged with drunk driving and multiple traffic offenses.

She is due back in court next month.

