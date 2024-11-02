Determined Chicago voters wait in hours-long lines to cast ballots ahead of Election Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are three days left until the 2024 presidential election.

Candidates on both presidential tickets are in battleground states on Saturday while voters continue to cast their ballots.

Chicago voters were determined to cast their ballots this weekend, no matter how long it took.

"So, we decided to go back to Lincoln Park this morning, and the line was also three-and-a-half hours long before the booth even opened," said early voter Zack Cylinder.

Cylinder and his wife eventually headed to the Loop supersite, where the wait for early voters was about 20 minutes.

"We just need our life back. We need our rights back. My youngest is a part of the LGBTQ community. It's just too much. You can't live in fear every day. I would stand here for days on end if I had to," said early voter Courtney Ward.

Whether it be a feeling of anxiety over the outcome of the presidential election or a particular issue, plenty of people were determined to have their voices heard.

"I feel like the Roe v. Wade was an attack on women," said early voter Aschira White.

"I think that every single person deserves to be treated as a human and those rights accessible to them, so I'm voting in accordance with that," said Sebastian Klein, another early voter.

And while polling places throughout the city remained busy, there were also efforts to make sure Chicago residents made their choices for Cook County state's attorney, congressional races as well as for Chicago's first elected school board.

"We are going to have individuals that ensure we invest in our public school system," said 26th Ward Alderperson Jessie Fuentes. "It doesn't matter the color of your skin or the zip code you reside in; you deserve a world class education."

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 5, Election Day, in order to count.

There are long lines at some early voting sites, but believe it or not, the busiest day is expected to be Monday.