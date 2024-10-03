Early voting 2024: Loop Supersite begins casting ballots for presidential election

Early Voting in all 50 Wards of Chicago begins Monday, October 21

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting started in Chicago on Thursday morning for the 2024 presidential election.

Voters can cast their ballot at the Downtown Supersite or at the Chicago Board of Elections Offices.

Chicago officials said they expect 50% of city voters to cast their ballots early.

The Supersite is located at 191 N. Clark Street. The Chicago Board of Elections Offices are located at 69 W. Washington on the 6th floor.

Both early voting locations will be open until Sunday October 27.

On weekdays they are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturdays the sites are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Starting October 28, the locations will extend their weekday hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through November 4.

On Election Day, which is November 5, the Supersite will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting in all 50 Wards of Chicago begins Monday, October 21 at 9:00am.

To see all locations and times, click here.

Several suburbs began early voting last week. Sites opened in DuPage, Kane, Will, and McHenry counties, along with Lake County, Illinois.

