73-year-old man dead, 1 injured after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan near East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A man is dead and a another person was injured after a boat capsized Friday in Lake Michigan off the coast of northwest Indiana.

Lake County Sheriff's Department Marine and Aviation Units were called around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a boat flipping over in Lake Michigan near the steel mill in East Chicago.

Two men were on the boat fishing when it capsized, the Lake County Sheriff's office said.

One man was able to go to the shore, but the other man, age 73, went missing in the water. The missing man was later located dead in the water, officials said.

The deceased man has not yet been identified. Dive teams recovered his body from the water.

The surviving man was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said crews attempted to retrieve the capsized boat from the lake, but high waves forced them to stop operations for the day. They will attempt to retrieve the boat on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.