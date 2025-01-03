East Chicago school officials charged with entering student's home to retrieve stolen property

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- The principal of a Northwest Indiana high school is among three officials now charged with entering a student's apartment to get back property that was allegedly stolen.

In October, football players visiting East Chicago Central High School had items stolen from their lockers, officials said.

Police said three school officials went to the home of a student suspected in the theft and demanded the items be returned.

The three officials were identified as principal Abrian Brown, dean of students Corey Bailey and head varsity basketball coach Alaa Mroueh, according to court documents. They have been charged with felony residential entry.

Police say that while the officials' intentions were good, they should not have taken the law into their own hands.