East Coast drones latest: 'Something's going on,' New Jersey mayor says

East Coast residents and lawmakers are again demanding answers after another slew of drone sightings in the region, with the origins of the alleged craft still unclear.

Matthew Murello, the mayor of Washington Township in New Jersey, told "Good Morning America" on Monday that he believes "something's going on," expressing concern and frustration at the lack of answers from federal authorities.

"I'm not trying to stir anything up, but we all know -- if you just turn on the television -- that drones can be used in an aggressive fashion," Murello said. "They can carry payloads. They can be used for all kinds of really aggressive-type things."

White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said Thursday that "many" of the reported drone sightings appear to be lawfully operated manned aircraft, adding there was "no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat, or have a foreign nexus."

But Murello said those living under the drones are not reassured.

"That's a wonderful thing to tell your residents," he said when asked about Kirby's assurances. "That's fantastic, until it's not."

"Nobody knows what these things are doing," Murello added. "Best case scenario, they're just getting video of us. Again, I don't know why out here. We're nothing but farm country. If you want videos of cows, I'll be happy to send you some."

Murello cast doubt on the official statements suggesting "no perceived threat."

"We've heard that before from our federal government -- 'We're not looking, we're not watching you, we're not watching your calls, we're not doing everything and don't worry -- we're here and we're here to help you'," he said.

Murello was among a group of New Jersey mayors who wrote to Gov. Phil Murphy asking for more information. The mayors were subsequently invited to a meeting, but Murello said the governor did not attend.

Instead, state police told the mayors they had little information on the drones. Authorities, Murello said, could not explain why some drones are being flown without emitting radio frequencies or using transponders -- both of which are required by law when a drone is used at night.

Murello said he had personally seen "a couple" of drones "around my town." He disputed Kirby's statement that many of the reported sightings were of misidentified manned aircraft.

"I have no way of telling you how big it was, but I can sure as heck can tell what they sound like," the mayor said. "And I know that they are not. What Adm. Kirby said -- which is a manned aircraft -- that just isn't right."

"I've seen multiple rotor, helicopter-type aircraft hovering above the tree line," Murello said, recalling one police official who said the drones can be up to 6 feet in diameter. The fact that most are spotted at night makes it "very difficult to kind of get an idea on them," Murello added.

Reports of drone activity forced the temporary closure of runways at New York's Stewart International Airport on Friday. The potential danger to aircraft is causing concern on the East Coast, Murello said.

"If pilots don't see these things and they're 6 foot in diameter and they hit an airplane -- that is not going to end well," he said.

Senators are also pushing federal agencies for more information. Last week, New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim wrote to the heads of the FBI, Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Homeland Security requesting meetings.

"We write with urgent concern regarding the unmanned aerial system activity that has affected communities across New York and New Jersey in recent days," the letter said, requesting a briefing "as soon as possible on how your agencies are working with federal and local law enforcement to identify and address the source of these incursions."

The mystery has caught the public's attention, with photos and videos of alleged sightings proliferating across social media. One FBI official told reporters Saturday that out of the nearly 5,000 tips the agency had received, less than 100 generated credible leads for further investigation.

As the search for answers continues, Murello said he sees "only two logical conclusions."

"One is somebody knows something and they're just not willing to tell us," the mayor said, suggesting potential national security sensitivities around the Morristown Airport and President-elect Donald Trump's Bedminster golf course.

"If this is an area that needs to be surveilled in the eventuality that the incoming president is going to spend a lot of time here, you know what? I'm fine with that. Just simply say it's an issue of national security," he said.

An "even scarier" explanation is that "we're the greatest nation in the world with the most technologically advanced military on the planet earth, and we don't know what the hell these things are," Murello added. "That's scary."

The DHS and FAA have both warned against attempting to shoot down a suspected drone, citing the danger of falling debris and ammunition.

It is illegal to shoot down a drone. Anyone who does so could be fined up to $250,000 and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Murello said he would "definitely" not advise anyone to try to down a drone. "You also don't know if you do hit it, where it's going to come down and where are the rounds of ammunition going to land," he said.

"But I will say that, speaking with friends of mine that are current and former state troopers, we have the technology to be able to bring a drone down," Murello added, suggesting it was "absolutely silly" that law enforcement authorities are not authorized to down drones unless they are deemed a threat by the federal government.

"We don't need to bring all of them down, we need to bring one of them down," Murello continued. "We bring one down, we figure out what's going on."