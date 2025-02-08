2 critically injured in shooting at Edgewater apartment, Chicago police say

Two people were critically injured in an Edgewater shooting in Chicago in the 5800-block of North Kenmore Avenue on Friday night, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot and critically injured at a North Side apartment late Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Edgewater neighborhood's 5800-block of North Kenmore Avenue.

Officers responded to a call about a person who had been shot just before 11 p.m.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man, who had been shot in the chest, and a woman, whose age was not immediately known, who had been shot in the chin.

Police said the Chicago Fire Department treated both victims, who were transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Officers found a firearm on scene, but what led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

