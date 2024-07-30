WATCH LIVE

El Chapo's son Joaquin Guzman Lopez set for Chicago court appearance after El Mayo arrest in Texas

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 11:16AM
El Chapo's son Joaquin Guzman Lopez will make his first court appearance in Chicago Tuesday while Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada remains in Texas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- El Chapo's son Joaquin Guzman Lopez is due in court Tuesday in Chicago to face federal drug trafficking charges.

Joaquín Guzman Lopez will make his first court appearance since he was taken into U.S. custody last week.

He'll be arraigned on charges brought by Illinois federal prosecutors.

Guzman Lopez is the son of jailed former Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

El Chapo's son was arrested in El Paso, Texas last Thursday along with Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

Zambada is the alleged co-founder and leader of the Sinaloa cartel, which has dominated drug sales in Chicago.

Zambada was left to oversee the cartel after El Chapo was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Zambada and Guzman Lopez are accused of leading the cartel's criminal operations, including its deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks.

Federal authorities say Guzman assisted with Zambada's capture.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez is expected to appear in person at the hearing which will be held at the Dirksen Federal Building at 11:30 a.m.

