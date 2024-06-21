El Valor holds gala, fundraiser, ABC7's Diana Palomar honored with founder's award

El Valor held their annual gala and fundraiser Thursday night, themed around the "Golden Age of Mexican cinema." ABC7's Diana Palomar was honored.

El Valor held their annual gala and fundraiser Thursday night, themed around the "Golden Age of Mexican cinema." ABC7's Diana Palomar was honored.

El Valor held their annual gala and fundraiser Thursday night, themed around the "Golden Age of Mexican cinema." ABC7's Diana Palomar was honored.

El Valor held their annual gala and fundraiser Thursday night, themed around the "Golden Age of Mexican cinema." ABC7's Diana Palomar was honored.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Non-profit El Valor held their annual gala and fundraiser Thursday night, themed around the "Golden Age of Mexican cinema."

Community leaders, sponsors, friends of the organization and others attended the gala, which celebrates the past year's successes and honors their valued supporters. The funds raised by the event benefit more than 4,000 children, adults with disabilities and families.

ABC7's own Stephanie Wade was the event's host and emcee, and our Vice President of Community Engagement Diana Palomar was honored with the Guadalupe Reyes Founder's Award for her ongoing support of the organization and sharing El Valor's story in Chicago and beyond.