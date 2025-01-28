24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman arrested at O'Hare with cocaine in wheelchair, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 8:03PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was returning from Brazil was arrested with cocaine at O'Hare, officials said.

The arrest happened on Saturnday night, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Elaine Perez-Pena, who is a U.S. citizen, was returning from Brazil with a suitcase and an electric wheelchair.

After further inspection, officers found 14 packages of cocaine inside the wheelchair seat cushions, CPD said.

Officials said the packages weighed about 31 pounds. The woman now faces federal charges.

