Elgin to begin removing so-called tent city for homeless next week after recent fires

Elgin will begin removing its so-called tent city for the homeless next week after recent fires; the area residents will move to the Lexington hotel.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Elgin is planning to begin removing a so-called tent city for the homeless next week.

The move comes in response to safety concerns after recent fires there.

Kira Wallenius has lived in Elgin's so-called tent city on and off for several years. But, that ends starting next week, when the city plans to move everyone out and clear the 8-acre area.

Wallenius will be moved to a hotel.

"At least I don't have to worry about any fires, hopefully," Wallenius said.

Fires like one early last month prompted the city to give those staying in the area next week's deadline to clear the encampment.

There have been three large fires in the last month.

"The first significant fire was Dec. 4, and was about 1,000-square-feet, with multiple structures involved," Elgin Assistant Fire Chief Mike Rothecker said.

The most recent fire over the weekend left charred remains of several structures in the area.

Those in need of housing have taken over the property on the west side of the Fox River near downtown, starting more than a decade ago. It's in the middle of trees and rough terrain.

"It's become more of an eyesore and a danger zone for fires and other things," said Mark Bialek, with WRMN Radio.

So, the city plans to spend up to $2 and a half million to clear the site once the residents are out.

"Once they're out, fencing will go up. After Feb. 15, if anybody returns here, they'll be trespassing," Elgin spokesperson Jeff Knox said.

Elgin officials have arranged to move residents to the nearby Lexington hotel, whether they like or not.

"It is what it is. You can't fight it," Wallenius said.

The city has budgeted enough for 120 days for tent city residents at the hotel. During that time, they say they'll work on finding permanent homes for them.

Visit ElginIL.gov/EHR, for more information.