Metra Milwaukee District West trains affected by fire in Elgin; residents asked to avoid area

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Elgin firefighters are battling a large blaze at a homeless encampment Wednesday evening, the city said.

Elgin fire crews responded to the area of North State and Kimball streets just before 4:50 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found two to three structures completely engulfed in flames, but they were able to bring the fire under control, Elgin officials said.

No injuries have been reported, and a thorough search of the area is underway.

Due to the fire's proximity to nearby railroad tracks, Metra train service through Elgin has been fully suspended until further notice.

Residents should avoid State Street between Kimball and Wing streets, as well as the Kimball bridge, Elgin police said.

Video of the scene showed massive flames in the area.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.