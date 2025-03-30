Students at Gary McCullough Academy will resume classes Monday after tornadoes ripped through the area.

101-year-old Elgin church to resume services 2 weeks after storm rips off roof

The Elgin Church was heavily damaged during severe storms two weeks ago.

The Elgin Church was heavily damaged during severe storms two weeks ago.

The Elgin Church was heavily damaged during severe storms two weeks ago.

The Elgin Church was heavily damaged during severe storms two weeks ago.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- First United Methodist Church is one of Elgin's oldest congregations and have undoubtedly been through a lot the past two weeks.

The 101-year-old house of worship sustained devastating damage during the storms of the March 15th weekend.

High winds tore off the roof of the building as dozens slept in the church's basement.

For the first time since severe storms ripped through, the church will have in-person services on Sunday morning.

The first in-person service will be held at the temporary location at Cornerstone UMC at 10 a.m. while repairs continue.

United in prayer, longtime church members and many others have stopped by over the past two weeks to offer their support.

The night of the storms there were about 60 people experiencing homelessness and sleeping in the basement of the church.

No one was hurt.

Students at Gary McCullough Academy will also return to school on Monday after tornadoes struck Gary, Indiana earlier this month.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 and two EF0 tornadoes touched down in Gary.

Students will be returning from spring break to another school while officials continue assessing damage and plan repairs.

SEE ALSO | Severe storms leave damage behind in suburbs, NW Indiana; 4 tornadoes confirmed across Chicago area