Elgin police, divers searching Fox River in cold case of woman missing since 1983

Elgin police and the Chaos Divers are searching the Fox River in Karen Schepers' cold case; the missing woman was last seen at a Carpentersville bar.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Elgin police and divers are searching the Fox River Monday in connection with the decades-old cold case disappearance of a suburban woman.

It's part of the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of 23-year-old Karen Schepers.

She was last seen attending a party with coworkers at a bar in Carpentersville. Neither Schepers nor her 1980 Toyota Celica were seen again.

Police and a nonprofit group called the Chaos Divers are searching the Fox River in another effort to bring closure to the case.

The dive was expected to begin around 9 a.m.

In January, detectives from the Elgin Cold Case Unit started a podcast in an effort to solve the case.