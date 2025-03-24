Elgin police, divers searching Fox River in cold case of woman missing since 1983

Karen Schepers last seen at Carpentersville bar
ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Elgin police and divers are searching the Fox River Monday in connection with the decades-old cold case disappearance of a suburban woman.
It's part of the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of 23-year-old Karen Schepers.
She was last seen attending a party with coworkers at a bar in Carpentersville. Neither Schepers nor her 1980 Toyota Celica were seen again.
Police and a nonprofit group called the Chaos Divers are searching the Fox River in another effort to bring closure to the case.
The dive was expected to begin around 9 a.m.
In January, detectives from the Elgin Cold Case Unit started a podcast in an effort to solve the case.