Group of at least 15 e-bike riders seen running red lights in Elk Grove Village, police say

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Elk Grove Village police are looking for a group of more than 15 young people who were seen riding e bikes and other off road vehicles through the streets.

Police said on Monday the group was seen running red lights, weaving through traffic and ran from officers.

E-bike riders in that village must have a valid driver's license to ride on the street and obey traffic laws.

In a statement, police said, "We urge parents to discuss these important safety and legal issues related to unsafe riding with their children. Officers will continue to monitor and enforce violations. Juveniles found operating e-bikes or off-road vehicles illegally may be ticketed and detained until a parent or guardian is present."

Juveniles found violating that law will be ticketed and detained.

