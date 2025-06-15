At least 1 killed, 11 injured in mass shooting incident in Elkhart, Indiana: police

ELKHART, Ind. (WLS) -- At least one person is dead and 11 others are injured following a mass shooting incident in Indiana early Sunday morning, police said.

Elkhart police said they are investigating shootings that happened in the area of West Garfield and Benham avenues.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 300-block of West Garfield Avenue just before 1:15 a.m.

Police said an initial investigation indicated that multiple people fired shots.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, 12 gunshot victims had been transported to local hospitals, police said. One of them was pronounced dead.

Officers and crime scene technicians have been processing a large area between the 200-block and 400-block of West Garfield Avenue. They are also collecting evidence in the surrounding area.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.