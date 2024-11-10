24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Ella Jenkins, 'First Lady of Children's Music,' dies at 100 in Chicago, spokesperson says

Sunday, November 10, 2024 10:40PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Legendary Chicago singer and songwriter Ella Jenkins has died.

Jenkins, dubbed the "First Lady of Children's Music," was 100 years old.

Her publicist told ABC7 Sunday she died peacefully Saturday at a senior facility in Chicago.

"First Lady of Children's Music Ella Jenkins passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Harbors at the Admiral at the Lake in Chicago. She was 100 years old," a statement from a spokesperson read in part. "Known for her deceptively simple 'call and response' chants and songs, Jenkins revolutionized children's music in the United States."

Jenkins' music career spanned more than 60 years. She recorded more than 40 albums, won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award and has work in the Library of Congress.

There is a park dedicated to Jenkins in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

Jenkins had just celebrated her 100th birthday in August.

"Following a long illness, Ella passed away Saturday night at a North Side residential facility, surrounded by friends and family, and listening to music," her publicist added.

This is breaking news story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

