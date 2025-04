Empower Summit & Challenge by Autism Speaks coming to Chicago

The event is happening on May 2nd and 3rd.

The event is happening on May 2nd and 3rd.

The event is happening on May 2nd and 3rd.

The event is happening on May 2nd and 3rd.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- April is all about raising awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Autism impacts one in every 36 children, according to the Centers for disease control and prevention.

Jack Mayor is a self-advocate and young adult with autism.

The Naperville native spends his time helping others as a youth ambassador with Autism Speaks.

The Empower Summit & Challenge by Autism Speaks is happening on May 2nd and 3rd.

To learn how to participate, click here.