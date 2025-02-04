Police chase ends in Englewood; at least 2 people in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A police chase in Chicago ended in arrests on Tuesday afternoon.

Chopper 7 was over the end of the chase in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

The pursuit ran through several neighborhoods on the South Side before ending near West 68th Street and South Parnell Avenue.

Video shows officers, at one point, on the roof of a three-story apartment there.

It appears that a group suspects in a dark-colored sedan stopped there, got out of the vehicle and ran into the building.

At least two people are now in custody.

The Chicago Fire Department said they have not been called for any injuries in connection with the incident.

ABC7 is still working to learn what started the chase.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

