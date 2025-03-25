13-year-old boy shot to death inside Englewood home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was shot to death at a South Side home on Monday evening, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a home in the Englewood neighborhood's 500-block of West 65th Place just before 7 p.m.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was inside the home when someone discharged a gun, striking him in the chest.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area detectives are questioning a person of interest as the investigation continues.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood