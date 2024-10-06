Englewood fire station has no truck amid CFD vehicle shortage, union says: 'Risking people's lives'

The Englewood fire station currently has no fire truck to work with their fire engine amid a Chicago Fire Department vehicle shortage, the union said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Fire Department union officials are calling for city leaders to address a vehicle shortage as they say some fire stations are currently operating without proper equipment.

A large lot filled with city vehicles in need of repair takes up more than a city block on the South Side. It is filled with ambulances, trucks and fire engines.

While the repair lot is full, the fire station down the street in the heart of Englewood, one of the busiest stations in the city, has no fire truck.

"It's inconceivable," fire department union president Patrick Cleary said. "I've been doing this for 37 years and have never heard of running our of rigs. We're one of the larger fire departments in the country and we don't have enough rigs to fill our firehouses."

The station does have a fire engine, which is equipped with a hose for pouring water on a fire. However, normally the engine works in conjunction with a fire truck, which is equipped with ladders and equipment to break open windows and walls to let heat escape.

Union leaders said the city told them there are no spare trucks available.

Meanwhile, there are several other fire stations in Alderman William Hall's 6th Ward, which also don't have any trucks. Hall said this is a budget issue.

"This is a problem," Hall said. "The lack of investment in fleet over the years has finally caught up with us."

ABC7 has called the Chicago Fire Department and Mayor Brandon Johnson's office for a response and has yet to hear back.

Union officials said the city is in violation of their contract by failing to have the minimum number of trucks in service, and they believe it is creating a dangerous situation for citizens and firefighters.

"You're risking people's lives," Cleary said. "Not only the public, but fireman's lives, because the guys that go into put the fire out rely on the trucks to ventilate the building."

Truck 20 was already operating with a spare truck. The head of the union said they've been told it will be Tuesday or Wednesday before they can get a replacement.