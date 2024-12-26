Enter lottery to receive 1st Cook County marriage license of 2025

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time is running out to enter the lottery for the first marriage license of 2025 in Cook County.

The deadline to enter is Thursday.

In addition to being the first married couple of the new year, the winners will also receive a number gifts.

Among them are a box of steaks, wine from Cooper's Hawk, an Eli's Cheesecake and a lot more.

The couple will exchange vows in a special ceremony officiated by Clerk Monica Gordon on Jan. 2, the first official business day of the new year.

The drawing takes place at 11 a.m. Friday.

Visit www.cookcountyclerk.com/firstmarriage to apply.