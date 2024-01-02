Chicago wedding: Couple who met waiting for CTA bus 1st to be married this year in Cook County

Chicago couple Angelica Rodriguez and Alvonso Arroyo, who met waiting for a CTA bus, are the 1st to be married this year in Cook County.

Chicago couple Angelica Rodriguez and Alvonso Arroyo, who met waiting for a CTA bus, are the 1st to be married this year in Cook County.

Chicago couple Angelica Rodriguez and Alvonso Arroyo, who met waiting for a CTA bus, are the 1st to be married this year in Cook County.

Chicago couple Angelica Rodriguez and Alvonso Arroyo, who met waiting for a CTA bus, are the 1st to be married this year in Cook County.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago couple that won the first marriage license of 2024 in Cook County said "I do" Tuesday.

Angelica Rodriguez and Alvonso Arroyo tied the knot at the clerk's office.

Their wedding is one for the record books.

"We are very excited to present the first marriage license of 2024 to this beautiful couple joining us here this morning," said Travis Richardson, chief legal counsel for the Cook County clerk.

Rodriguez and Arroyo won a lottery held last week to earn the coveted title.

The nuptials went down about a year and half after the Chicago couple met while waiting for the No. 29 bus that takes you to Navy Pier.

SEE ALSO: Couple engaged 3 years ago are Cook County's 1st to get married in 2023

They started talking, went for a drink and were smitten.

They had a son about a year ago, then got engaged last summer in Florida. Along with their new status, the lucky couple took home a bevy of gifts from the county, including a newlywed gourmet dinner gift box from Whittingham Meats, a sparkling wine basket from Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, wedding dance lessons, Eli's Cheesecake, cooking lessons, flowers and two tickets to a Laugh Factory Chicago show.

"When I received the phone call, it was like 'well, you won the lottery,' and I am like, 'oh wow.' I just didn't believe it, and I am like 'oh, OK thank you,'" Rodriguez said.

"We just pretty much hit it off in conversation waiting for the bus because you know how buses drive. They say the time is never accurate," Arroyo said.

The couple was surrounded by family and well-wishers Tuesday morning at City Hall, and hope to honeymoon later in 2024: an exclamation point to a year they say has kicked off with such promise.

"As I take her as my wife, she knows how I will cherish her and love her forever," Arroyo said. "Like she said, there's no one else I would rather be with."

Rodriguez brings a daughter to the marriage, as well, and all involved say they are now feeling more like a family.