Equality Illinois' Chicago gala honors activist who led charge to legalize same-sex marriage in 2015

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Equality Illinois' annual gala is being held Saturday evening at the Hilton Chicago downtown.

This year marks 10 years since same-sex marriage was legalized in the United States.

Equality Illinois celebrated that milestone, but with a new White House administration, advocates said they are concerned that LGBTQ+ rights are under fire.

Equality Illinois fights for the civil rights of LGBTQ+ people.

At Saturday's gala, the group honored the person who led the charge 10 years ago to legalize same-sex marriage in the U.S., Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in a U.S. Supreme Court case.

While it's considered a triumph, LGBTQ+ advocates said their fight is not over.

We have to keep fighting, otherwise marriage and so much of the progress that we have made in our nation for civil rights will disappear. Jim Obergefell, LGBTQ+ activist

"For us, it's a reminder that we have a solid foundation of victories upon which to build," Equality Illinois CEO Brian C. Johnson said. "It is good for queer folks that these rights remain stable."

Under the music and chandeliers was a feeling that rings louder than the silent auction that began the evening's gala.

"We will hold on to our rights, and we're going to resist and fight back against any institution; be it a hospital, a school, a workplace, an employer, who tries to comply in advance with these terrible executive orders coming down," Johnson said.

It was June 26, 2015 when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that all states must grant and recognize same-sex marriages.

"My late husband, John, and I - we wanted to exist," Obergefell said.

That fight was led by Obergefell after he sued Ohio for the state to recognize his marriage.

SEE ALSO | LGBTQ+ group rallies at UI Health after Trump administration sued over transgender care order

"We have to keep fighting, otherwise marriage and so much of the progress that we have made in our nation for civil rights will disappear," Obergefell said.

Those efforts that led to a Supreme Court victory were honored at a sold-out gala Saturday, with local and state leaders in attendance.

"The threats to all those gains are very, very real," said Rep. Mike Quigley, (D) IL 5th District. "And, somehow, during the last campaign, the LGBT community has become the scapegoat, particularly the trans community."

While the hundreds of attendees enjoyed the revelry and accomplishments, LGBTQ+ supporters say their fight must continue.

"We're going to stop at nothing until LGBTQ-plus people are fully equal, fully safe, and fully affirmed under the law," Johnson said.

"We are much more alike than we are different." Obergefell said.