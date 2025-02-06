LGBTQ+ group rallies at UI Health after Trump administration sued over transgender care order

An LGBTQ+ group rallied at UI Health Chicago Thursday after PFLAG sued the Trump administration for an executive order on transgender care for minors.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An LGBTQ+ advocacy group is suing the Trump administration over President Donald Trump's executive order that seeks to end gender-affirming care for minors.

In the lawsuit filed this week, an Illinois woman claims her 17-year-old son's surgery at the University of Illinois Health in Chicago was canceled last week by doctors after the executive order was issued.

Trans-rights advocates held a protest Thursday as UI Health is responding.

Just one day after the lawsuit was filed against President Trump over his executive order to stop gender-affirming care for minors and claiming UI Health doctors canceled a trans teenage boy's surgery last week, the hospital is now making an apparent about-face on that decision.

"We are the firewall," a protest organizer said through a megaphone. "We are the line... that is going to be able to stand up to Donald Trump."

On the corner of Taylor and Hermitage, the cries from trans-rights advocates were hoped to be heard by doctors at the University of Illinois Health across the street.

"I'm glad to see so many of you here, today, because coming together is how we protect ourselves," a UIC graduate student named Sylvia said.

The demonstration came after the group "Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays," or PFLAG, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against President Trump over his executive order that aims to end gender-affirming care for minors.

In the lawsuit, an Illinois woman, who is named "Jane Doe 2," says her 17-year-old transgender son's chest surgery, which was scheduled back in October before the presidential election, was canceled by UI Health doctors last week. It came after Trump issued his executive order.

The mother, who is also a member of PFLAG, said in court documents, "My son was devastated, and I had to watch my son carefully to make sure he wouldn't hurt himself in despair."

"It is truly shameful that we have the University of Illinois complying with a dictator that has no power," 25th Ward Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez said.

In a statement to ABC7, a spokesperson for the hospital said, "UI Health is committed to providing inclusive care to our community. We will continue to provide gender-affirming care to transgender patients in accordance with the laws."

"That was not their position yesterday," said Elena Gormley with Chicago Democratic Socialists of America.

The sudden change from the hospital served as a win for the LGBTQ+ advocates.

"We just want to show that this is why we organize," Gormley said. "This is why we fight, because when we fight, we win."

Despite UI Health's apparent change of action, organizers said their fight is not over, pledging to continue to protest against Trump's executive order.

