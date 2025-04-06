Youth orchestra kicks off Chicago festival after DC performance canceled due to anti-DEI order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Talented young musicians from around the country were in Chicago this weekend.

On Sunday, they kicked off the city's Youth in Music Festival at the Chicago Symphony Center.

The Equity Arc Pathways Orchestra features high school musicians from diverse backgrounds that are underrepresented in classical music. They were set to perform in Washington, D.C. next month.

However that performance was canceled after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end DEI programs.

After the cancellation, the musicians were invited to Chicago to showcase their talent and hard work.