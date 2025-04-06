24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Youth orchestra kicks off Chicago festival after DC performance canceled due to anti-DEI order

Monday, April 7, 2025 12:04AM
The Equity Arc Pathways Orchestra performed at Chicago's Youth in Music Festival. Their Washington D.C. show was canceled by Trump's anti-DEI order.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Talented young musicians from around the country were in Chicago this weekend.

On Sunday, they kicked off the city's Youth in Music Festival at the Chicago Symphony Center.

The Equity Arc Pathways Orchestra features high school musicians from diverse backgrounds that are underrepresented in classical music. They were set to perform in Washington, D.C. next month.

However that performance was canceled after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end DEI programs.

RELATED | Appeals court allows Trump to enact anti-DEI executive orders

After the cancellation, the musicians were invited to Chicago to showcase their talent and hard work.

