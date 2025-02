Man admits to putting dog in trailer on NW Indiana interstate in frigid weather, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say Erik McClinton admitted to putting the dog in the trailer, but says he put a blanket over the dog's cage that blew off.

Prosecutors say Erik McClinton admitted to putting the dog in the trailer, but says he put a blanket over the dog's cage that blew off.

Prosecutors say Erik McClinton admitted to putting the dog in the trailer, but says he put a blanket over the dog's cage that blew off.

Prosecutors say Erik McClinton admitted to putting the dog in the trailer, but says he put a blanket over the dog's cage that blew off.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- ABC7 is learning new details about the man accused of driving with a dog in an open trailer in northwest Indiana.

Prosecutors say Erik McClinton admitted to putting the dog in the trailer, but says he put a blanket over the dog's cage that blew off.

He added the dog, named Midnight, was outside the truck because there were puppies inside.

Right now, Midnight is safe in foster care, and McClinton is facing a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.