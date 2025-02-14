Indiana State Police issue arrest warrant after video shows dog in open trailer on interstate

Indiana State Police opened a criminal investigation after seeing a video of a dog in an open crate on I-80/I-94 near Calumet Avenue in Hammond, IN.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana State Police have issued an arrest warrant after after seeing a video of a dog being transported in an open trailer.

In the video, which parked outrage on social media, the dog is in a crate on that trailer, which is attached to an SUV.

Police are now seeking to arrest the driver of the SUV, authorities said in an update Thursday.

A suspect, 37-year-old Erik V. McClinton of Lake County, Indiana, is not in custody and has been asked to turn himself in.

The man who took the video says he spotted the dog while traveling on eastbound I-80/I-94 near Calumet Avenue in Hammond on Tuesday morning.

He says he couldn't believe what he was seeing, describing the dog as "scared" and "shivering."

Officers were able to track down the dog, who is safe and will receive treatment, ISP said. K-9 handlers have been working with the dog to make him more comfortable.

Investigators sent the case to the Lake County, Indiana prosecutor's office.