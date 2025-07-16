Eva Longoria, Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds rally behind Club Necaxa in FX's 'Necaxa'

The FX docuseries brings viewers inside one of Mexico's oldest football clubs with never-before-seen access, on and off the pitch

LOS ANGELES -- A new sports docuseries is kicking off on FXX, and it's got star power behind it.

"Necaxa" follows Eva Longoria, Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds as they help breathe new life into Club Necaxa, one of Mexico's oldest and most beloved football teams.

Premiering August 7 on FXX and streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, the bilingual series dives deep into the team's dramatic journey from staff shake-ups and career-altering injuries to the unwavering belief of diehard fans in Aguascalientes.

Once a powerhouse in Mexican f ú tbol, Club Necaxa is now fighting to reclaim its legacy. With emotional behind-the-scenes access and a hopeful underdog spirit, "Necaxa" captures the passion, resilience and community that drives the game.

Watch the official trailer now, then tune in to the premiere August 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

