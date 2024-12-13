Actor Jeremy Piven in Chicago area this weekend to present new movie, 'The Performance'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jeremy Piven is back home this weekend to present his remarkable new film, "The Performance."

It's about a dancer who risks his life for his art.

The Evanston native talked about the passion project that's stirring up Oscar buzz.

He compared hardware with ABC7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders, as well.

"I love that you have got the humble brag of your multiple Emmys in the background," Piven said.

Sanders called it "a gentle flex."

Piven's movie is set in 1937. Harold May's struggling tap dancing troupe is touring Europe.

A mysterious German stranger with power and money wants a private performance for an ominous audience.

May is terrified; he's hiding the fact that he's a Jew.

SEE ALSO: Timothée Chalamet embodies Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown'

"It's the best reviews of my life, saying that it's the best work of my life," Piven said. "And I think the film is really about how much of ourselves will we compromise for success? It speaks so much about antisemitism, racism, hatred, any of these things. Some are crying afterwards. And it's my job to make them laugh. I come from Second City in Chicago. I got to give a little artistic sorbet after the film. I broke eight ribs. And, you know, listen up for me. I'm from E town, I played for the Evanston Wildkits. I'm very delusional. I like to say that, you know, my jersey number said linebacker, and my body said kicker."

Piven's parents founded The Piven Theater Workshop in Evanston.

He and sister, Shira, who directs the film, learned to act there.

Mom, Joyce, brought him the Arthur Miller story, and the film has been 15 years in the making.

"It means the world to me to be able to go back home, and share this with my people in Chicago. It's going to be incredible. And I'll meet people, take pictures and be accessible," Piven said. "This is going to be controversial. It's going to be polarizing. But, let's go. I'm ready."

Piven is at the AMC River East theaters starting Friday night, and he's appearing all weekend, so you can meet him and ask questions about the film.

He'll be at five showings through Sunday afternoon and evening.

Sanders moderates Saturday night.