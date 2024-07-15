Evanston rolls out C.A.R.E., in which civilians respond to low-level, low-risk emergency calls

2-person teams will be sent to some 911 calls, when police might not be the best fit

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston is rolling out a new group of first responders, who are designed to help in a crisis.

The two-person teams will be sent to some 911 calls, when police might not be the best fit.

C.A.R.E. stands for Crisis Alternative Response Evanston.

The program is a city initiative that provides a non-police response to low-level, low-risk emergency calls.

C.A.R.E is made up of four civilians, who went through a month of extensive training.

"They've had training from de-escalation, to motivational interviewing, CPR, Narcan," said Audrey Thompson, director of the Evanston Parks and Recreation Department.

Crisis responders will work from 1 to 10 p.m., seven days a week, in teams of two.

Mayor Daniel Biss said the C.A.R.E. team will help ease the burden on officers, who are often dispatched for non-emergency situations.

"It ranges from dealing with serious crime, to nuisance complaints, intervening in situations where someone is experiencing mental illness or a breakdown. It's just too much," Biss said.

The program works independently from the police department, but the C.A.R.E. team can call on officers if a situation escalates.

"They will not carry weapons. They will not have enforcement abilities of any kind, so no arrests, no citations," said Scott Sophier, with the Evanston Police Department.

City Council authorized $400,000 for C.A.R.E.'s first year, but Jeron Dorsey, who helps to oversee the program, said it will have an important role in the community.

"My goal for this program is that the community really uses us as an asset, and sees that we really are going to come out with compassion and empathy. And we're just looking to help people through whatever situations they may be in," said Dorsey, deputy director of the Evanston Parks and Recreation Department.