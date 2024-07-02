Search to resume for missing swimmer at Evanston's Lighthouse Beach

A search will continue at Lighthouse Beach in Evanston after a man disappeared while swimming in Lake Michigan Sunday.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The search will continue Tuesday for a man missing while swimming at an Evanston beach.

Recovery efforts were suspended Monday around 2:30 p.m. with Evanston officials stating that all search areas had been exhausted.

They also said Lighthouse Beach could reopen Tuesday. The beach was closed all day Monday as the search for the missing man unfolded, with search and rescue crews focusing on a half mile area starting at the beach and heading south.

But despite the use of sonar and other technologies, lake conditions which remained choppy Monday made things difficult.

Witnesses said the missing 41-year-old man went under Sunday after he and another woman jumped in the water to help out two teenage girls who appeared to be in distress. A bystander was able to rescue the woman and the girls, but not the man, who is presumed to have drowned.

A Beach Hazard Statement for Lake Michigan was out at the time this happened. And Lighthouse beach was under a red flag warning indicating there were no lifeguards on duty and swimmers should not get into the water. The flag system is new to Evanston this year.

"Even though there were warnings, it doesn't mean that everybody perceived the warnings," Dave Benjamin with the Great Lake Surf Rescue Project said. "Some people not watching the weather diligently. It depends on the beach operations but some beach operations if there are red flag conditions, the life guards aren't there on duty to walk the beach and keep people out."

While Evanston officials did say they could resume the search Tuesday morning, their press release indicated that search will be confined to surface and shoreline areas.