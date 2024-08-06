WATCH LIVE

2 injured in Evanston shooting: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 6, 2024 2:59AM
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot in the north suburbs on Monday night, police said.

Evanston police responded to the 1700-block of Dempster Street at about 8:30 p.m.

Officers found two gunshot victims, identified only as male.

The Evanston Fire Department took both victims to local hospitals. Their ages and conditions were not immediately known.

The shooting prompted a large police presence, and officers asked the public to avoid the area.

Police did not immediately provide information about what may have led up to shooting or say whether anyone is in custody.

