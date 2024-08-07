Evanston shootings leave residents concerned about safety

Evanston residents are concerned about safety after shootings on Dodge, Dempster.

Evanston residents are concerned about safety after shootings on Dodge, Dempster.

Evanston residents are concerned about safety after shootings on Dodge, Dempster.

Evanston residents are concerned about safety after shootings on Dodge, Dempster.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were shot in Evanston this week and some residents are worried about safety.

Evanston neighbors ABC7 spoke with said they thought the gunshots they heard were firecrackers at first.

After three shootings in just a day, neighbors said they are concerned for their safety as the police investigation continues.

"In the three year's I've been here, nothing like that of that stature has happened here," Ke'Ara Enoexpettiford, who lives near the shooting scenes, said.

Evanston's Enoexpettiford said she's still on edge Wednesday morning less than a day after two shootings unfolded right by her home off the 1700-block of Dempster Street.

She saw her friend bloodied and lying on the ground after he was struck by gunfire Tuesday.

"It was really hard to be honest because that's like somebody you know and you're just hoping they don't pass away," Enoexpettiford said.

Evanston police said the three shootings happened just blocks apart over the course of Monday and Tuesday.

Two men were injured in the violence Monday night on Dempster Street and then a third was injured Tuesday on the same street.

Police said 30 minutes later, another man was struck by gunfire on the 1700-block of Dodge Avenue.

"All of a sudden, 'pow pow.' I thought it was firecrackers," Denise Smith said. "Didn't pay mind to it. And then all of a sudden *police noise*. It was crazy."

Smith lives on Dempster and said she's never experienced a rash of violence like this before in Evanston.

"I'm a little concerned for the neighborhood," Smith said. "It's a nice neighborhood. I've been in Evanston for a pretty long time. I've been on Dempster for four to five years."

Police said they do not believe these shootings are connected. No one is in custody.