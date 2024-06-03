Evanston beaches closed as crews search for missing swimmer, police say | LIVE

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- All Evanston swimming beaches were closed on Monday afternoon after reports of a missing swimmer, according to Evanston police.

Around 3:15 p.m. a person was swimming in the lake when they went under and did not come back up, according to police.

The person was last seen at Greenwood beach in the 1100-block of Lake Shore Boulevard.

No description of the missing person was available.

A heavy fire and police response was seen at Lee Street Beach, Dempster Street Beach, and Church Street Beach.

The public is urged to avoid the Church Street boat ramp as it is being used fire and rescue are using it as search efforts continue.

Marine Units, rescue divers, and a CPD helicopter searching the waters, Evanston fire said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reports there have been 14 drownings in the Great Lakes so far this year, five were in Lake Michigan.